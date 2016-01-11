Meeting was held at 'Azerikimya' Production Union with delegation of ASOIU - PHOTO

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today meeting was held at 'Azerikimya' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) with delegation of 25 persons led by Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), Doctor of Technical Sciences Mustafa Babanli.

Report informs, heads of industrial safety and labor protection, engineering graphics, organic chemistry, oil, gas chemistry and technology, technology of high-molecular compounds, technology and industrial ecology of organic substances, physical and analytical chemistry, engineering bases of chemical technology and other departments, senior teachers as well as doctoral candidates and holders of master's degree of the University, leading specialists of 'Azerikimya' attended meeting.

Opening the meeting with introductory remarks, Chairman of 'Azerikimya' PU Supervisory Board, MP Mukhtar Babayev provided detailed information to attendees about reconstruction and modernization works as well as prospective projects carried out in the organization since 2010.

Then, slide show was presented at 'Azerikimya' PU, showing works executed since 2010 and projects to be implemented till 2020.

At the meeting, information provided about prospective plans - targets of chemical industry for 2016-2019 - Chemical Industrial Park, Polypropylene (PP) and high density Polyethylene (HDPE) productions built in the framework of 'SOCAR Polymer' project, construction of Carbamide (nitrogen fertilizer) plant, which will have an important role in provision of country's food safety as well as 7 various facilities planned to be built and put into operation to the beginning of 2020 as well as on staff training issues, relations with Training-Education Center established in Sumgait by Education, Training and Certification Department of SOCAR, higher educational institutions of the Republic, on implemented social events.

They reached unanimous opinion that such meetings should become sustainable and way for signing framework agreement reflecting details of mutually beneficial cooperation in the future. At the end of meeting, management of ASOIU was presented memorial present on behalf of 'Azerikimya' PU.

After meeting, excursion of guest to 'Azerikimya' PU Ethylene-polyethylene plant was organized and they got closely acquainted with production fields operating here.