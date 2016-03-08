Maros Sefcovic in Athens as part of Energy Union tour

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president responsible for Energy Union, is scheduled to travel to Greece this Thursday on an official visit whose agenda will include a tour of the gas grid operator DESFA’s facilities in Elefsina, west of Athens, Report informs referring to the Greece media.

Sefcovic’s schedule also includes a meeting with energy minister Panos Skourletis, the administrations of DESFA and RAE, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, while he will also participate at a meeting organized by SEV, the Hellenic Association of Industrialists, and EVIKEN, the Association of Industrial Energy Consumers.

His visit to Greece is part of a tour of European capitals intended to promote Energy Union. Most recently, Sefcovic visited Cyprus and Bulgaria.