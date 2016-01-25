Maroš Šefčovič: 'SOCAR’s buying stake in DESFA is almost resolved'

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Necessary issues for privatization of 66% of DESFA company, Greek state gas distribution network operator by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is almost resolved.

Report informs, Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice-President for the Energy Union told in the interview to 'EurActiv'.

'DESFA was prepared for privatization and SOCAR was ready to invest. In such an investment, the Commission always looks at the current and the future situation of the market to make sure that we have a proper competition in all areas. Thereby, the modalities, the proportion, the ownership and the share owned by SOCAR were subject to the discussion. But I think that now is almost resolved. They are negotiating, but there are no reasons for concern at this stage', European Commission official said.

Notably, in 2013, SOCAR won a tender, offering 400 million Euro in the international tender, held on sale of 66% of DESFA stakes. Then, European Commission expressed its concern regarding probability of formation of monopolistic entity and launched investigations. Taking as a basis principles of non-formation of monopolistic entity, Greek officials declared their intention to sold 17% of DESFA to another company or to third group.

Italy's 'Snam', Belgium's 'Fluxys' and Spain's Enagas' said they were interested in buying this shares.