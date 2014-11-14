Mariam Valishvili: "Participation in regional projects is a great importance for Georgia"

Tbilisi. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Participation in regional energy projects assumes great importance for Georgia". First deputy of Georgian minister of energy Mariam Valishvili stated at the II International Caspian Energy Forum starting in Tbilisi on November, 14.

Correspondents of Report inform from Tbilisi, deputy minister stated that, 10 milliard USA dollars were spent to projects, which Georgia was involved in: "Participation in regional energy projects assumes great importance for Georgia. We have great plans to implement them in future. Participation of Georgia in energy projects makes great opportunity to partner countries, to Azerbaijan and Turkey especially".

M.Valishvili stressed that, official Tbilisi participates in regional projects essentially as a transit country and added that, there will be implemented certain works to maintain security of the process: "Obvious models of our participation in regional projects are "Shah deniz" project and Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan pipeline. It also should be confessed that, we have too many suggestions for participation in such regional projects, but not enough resources for their implentation. We can participate as a transit country to implement their realization. I think, works done in late years for improving the infrastructure, give big opportunities for delivery of oil and gas to the destination".

International Caspian Energy Forum starts its work every year in Tbilisi as a format of general meeting of Caspian European Club. The present event was organized in the framework of 15th anniversary of "Caspian Energy International Media Group".