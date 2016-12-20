Management of search and rescue staff got acquainted with rescue activities

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On some measures in connection with the accident occurred at the Oil Collecting point No.3 of the "Azneft" Production Union of SOCAR" dated December 16, 2016, pursuant to the plan of staff at the National Center for Naval Navigation of the State Maritime Administration including leading specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Defense, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” CJSC, search and rescue operations continue in the sectors.

Report was informed in the search and rescue staff, the staff management got acquainted with the rescue activities at the scene. In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the staff management, taking into account the weather conditions, wind speed and direction, as well submarine and surface flows, decision was made to expand the search area. Search and rescue operations cover an area of 125 km and a width of 108 km.