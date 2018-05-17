Mainline production welds completed across South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ During the first quarter of 2018, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) activities continued successfully along the pipeline route across Azerbaijan and Georgia. Overall, 99 percent of the first gas scope is already complete.

Report informs referring to the Q1 results of BP-Azerbaijan.

It was noted that, all mainline production welds are now completed across SCPX, with only tie-in welds remaining to complete the pipeline. Compressor Station 1 in Georgia has already been declared ready to operate. All infrastructure required to support first commercial gas deliveries to Turkey have now been completed. At Compressor Station 2, commissioning has commenced and the activities are on schedule.