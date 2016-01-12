Mahir Mammadov: There are no durable problems with gas supply to Georgia

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The durable problems in gas supply of Georgia are not available. Report was told by the CEO of a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR Energy Georgia, Mahir Mammadov.

M.Mammadov said that, gas supply from Azerbaijan to the Georgian side is carried out in a planned manner: "Recently, due to the demand, gas volume and pressure have been increased. However, sometimes occur the technical problems in works of gas pipes. For example, 2-3 days ago, there was a problem on the pipeline diameter 800 mm in the Georgian side. Georgia was forced to temporarily switch from one line to another. This sometimes happens and is a natural case. Problems are immediately removed both from our and from the Georgian side. It can be said that neither Georgia nor in Azerbaijan have durable extensive problems."

He noted that, 6.2-6.3 mln. cubic meters of gas is transported per day on main pipelines belonging to SOCAR Georgia:"In addition, via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus Pipeline ) daily transporting 2.8-3 mln. cubic meters of gas of "Shah Deniz-1" field. Georgia receives a certain amount of gas for transit of Russian gas to Armenia through the pipeline "North-South".

According to M. Mammadov, the demand for gas in Georgia is in the range of 10.5-10.6, sometimes 11 million cubic meters.

Notably, the Director General of Oil and Gas Corporation of Georgia, David Tvalabeishvili said that in some cases, SOCAR doesn't provide a continuous supply of gas to Georgia, and there are interruptions in gas supply.