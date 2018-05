Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan sent 2.786 mln tons of oil through Ceyhan port in January 2017, Report informs referring to State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to report, 1.398 mln tons of the total accounted for the State Oil Fund.

In general, since the commissioning of the BTC pipeline, 321.883 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil accessed world market.