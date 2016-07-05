Kulevi terminal completes construction of new tank park

Baku. 5 July. REPORT. AZ/ Kulevi Terminal (Black Sea, Georgia) is ending the construction of the new tank park No.5.

Report informs citing the terminal's website, anti-corrosion works are being carried out at new storage tank.

Modern methods and special paint products have been used for anti-corrosion protection. The internal surface of the tanks has been prepared according to the ST3 standard (ISO 8501-1). A multi-coat system was used for the external surface of the tanks.

The project envisioned the construction of six storage tanks with a total storage capacity of 60, 000 cubic meters and includes a two-sided railway trestle for the simultaneous offloading and loading of 26 rail tank cars. The tanks will be used for various petroleum products.

The facility’s turnover of oil and oil products are estimated to be 1, 500, 000 metric tons per year.

Notably, Kulevi Oil Terminal and port is located in Khobi region of Georgia, on the Black Sea coast. Terminal was bought by SOCAR in 2006 and its construction was completed in 2008. Terminal was put into operation on May 16, 2008. Kulevi Terminal has been designed for reception, storage and loading of oil and oil products onto tankers.