Kulevi Port receives the 2,100th tanker

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Kulevi port (Black Sea, Georgia) received, loaded and dispatched its the 2,100th tanker.

Report informs citing the Kulevi Black Sea Terminal.

It was noted that Kulevi Oil Terminal and port started its operation on May 16, 2008, and it took less than a month to receive the first tanker: "Throughout nine years of successful operations, Kulevi Port has advanced its general infrastructure to a level that can efficiently respond to the needs of any company. The port’s progress has been noticeable, as its capacity has increased, as well as the growing share of operations, including the acceptance, loading and dispatch of tankers".

Notably, Kulevi Oil Terminal and port is located in Khobi region of Georgia, on the Black Sea coast. The terminal was bought by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2006 and its construction was completed in 2008. The terminal was put into operation on May 16, 2008. Kulevi Terminal has been designed for reception, storage and loading of oil and oil products onto tankers.