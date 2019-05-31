​Khoshbakht Yusifzade: 280.4 million tonnes of ACG profit oil sold

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/ba1fb854616151ccaf0add64aa946f9d/b90fb31c-8b8f-47f9-b47b-211db6b61a36_292.jpg

From 1997 to May 1, 2019, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields has produced 483 million tonnes of oil, with 280.4 million of Azerbaijani profit oil, SOCAR first Vice President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

According to him, Azerbaijan accounted for 58% of oil extracted from the block.

He noted that as of May 1, 2019, ACG produced 157 billion cubic meters of gas and 508 million tonnes of oil were put on the world market with 385 million were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).