|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|69.72
|-0.39
|15.92
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|59.17
|0.54
|13.76
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,282.50
|-6.70
|1.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,347.77
|-237.92
|2,020.31
|S&P 500
|2,802.39
|-23.67
|295.54
|Nasdaq
|7,607.35
|-29.66
|972.07
|Nikkei
|21,260.14
|77.56
|1,245.37
|Dax
|12,027.05
|-44.13
|1,468.09
|FTSE 100
|7,268.95
|-8.78
|540.82
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,312.69
|-23.50
|582.00
|Shanghai Composite
|2,909.91
|17.53
|416.01
|Bist 100
|86,777.63
|1,232.23
|-4,492.85
|RTS
|1,271.15
|-16.97
|202.43
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1161
|-0.0033
|-0.0273
|USD/GBP
|1.2653
|-0.0026
|-0.0101
|JPY/USD
|109.3800
|-0.1300
|-0.3100
|RUB/USD
|64.6974
|0.3509
|-4.6540
|TRY/USD
|6.0316
|-0.0296
|0.7422
|CNY/USD
|6.9101
|0.0122
|0.0316
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.05.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/97e88fd3e136e71bbb2271fdf7a4b906/9f64d6ee-e555-4983-af2e-400468330ebd_292.jpg
Economic DepartmentNews Author