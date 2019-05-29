Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.05.2019)

29 May, 2019

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 69.72 -0.39 15.92 WTI (dollar/barrel) 59.17 0.54 13.76 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,282.50 -6.70 1.20 Indices Dow-Jones 25,347.77 -237.92 2,020.31 S&P 500 2,802.39 -23.67 295.54 Nasdaq 7,607.35 -29.66 972.07 Nikkei 21,260.14 77.56 1,245.37 Dax 12,027.05 -44.13 1,468.09 FTSE 100 7,268.95 -8.78 540.82 CAC 40 INDEX 5,312.69 -23.50 582.00 Shanghai Composite 2,909.91 17.53 416.01 Bist 100 86,777.63 1,232.23 -4,492.85 RTS 1,271.15 -16.97 202.43 Currency USD/EUR 1.1161 -0.0033 -0.0273 USD/GBP 1.2653 -0.0026 -0.0101 JPY/USD 109.3800 -0.1300 -0.3100 RUB/USD 64.6974 0.3509 -4.6540 TRY/USD 6.0316 -0.0296 0.7422 CNY/USD 6.9101 0.0122 0.0316