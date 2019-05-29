 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.05.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.05.

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)69.72-0.3915.92
WTI (dollar/barrel)59.170.5413.76
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,282.50-6.701.20
Indices
Dow-Jones25,347.77-237.922,020.31
S&P 5002,802.39-23.67295.54
Nasdaq7,607.35-29.66972.07
Nikkei21,260.1477.561,245.37
Dax12,027.05-44.131,468.09
FTSE 1007,268.95-8.78540.82
CAC 40 INDEX5,312.69-23.50582.00
Shanghai Composite2,909.9117.53416.01
Bist 10086,777.631,232.23-4,492.85
RTS1,271.15-16.97202.43
Currency
USD/EUR1.1161-0.0033-0.0273
USD/GBP1.2653-0.0026-0.0101
JPY/USD109.3800-0.1300-0.3100
RUB/USD64.69740.3509-4.6540
TRY/USD6.0316-0.02960.7422
CNY/USD6.91010.01220.0316
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi