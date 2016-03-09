Kakha Kaladze: 'Agreements with SOCAR should be highly appreciated'

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Very important agreements have been signed with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) last week and it should be highly appreciated'.

Report informs, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze said in his speech at the Georgian Parliament.

'Gas supply was a hot topic during recent months. The Energy Ministry has hold talks with several fronts in order to supply Georgia with natural gas and meet the demand. Very important agreement have been signed with the SOCAR last week. I express my gratitude to all participants of the talks. These are not simple talks, it was process of several months. The most important thing is that we achieved final result which is significant for every citizen', the minister emphasized.

K.Kaladze added that as a result of signing the agreement with the SOCAR, Georgia will purchase additional gas from 'Shah Deniz' field via South Caucasus Pipeline.

He also stated agreement will be signed with Russian 'Gazprom' in coming days. The Minister noted, as earlier, 10% natural gas will be bought as a transit fee for transportation of Russian gas to Armenia.