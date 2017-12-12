Italian minister: If we had the TAP, we would not have to declare state of emergency

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italy intends to declare a state of emergency amid suspension of gas supply due to an explosion at a gas terminal in the Austria's Baumgarten.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda said.

According to him, a serious incident on the gas hub in Austria led to problems with gas supply on the Austrian segment, through which supplies are coming from Russia.

"If we had the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), we would not have to declare a state of emergency, as we are doing today", minister stressed.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

On June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, 550 km of which will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. The first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Europe expected in early 2020. BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.