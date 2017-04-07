Italian Ambassador: Works related TAP already launched and will continue

Baku. 7 April.REPORT.AZ/ Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo has commented on the judgment by the Italian Lazio region court on suspension of removal of 221 olive trees in Melendugno region of Apulia, due to TAP project construction.

Report informs, Italian ambassador told reporters that the Italian government is working on the issue.

He added that at present, there are several administrative issues submitted to the Italian court: "I am confident that this issue will be resolved. The works on TAP have already launched and will continue".