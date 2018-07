Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Northern Ireland company Kentech Global Services B.V. opened a branch in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes, the branch is located at Ali Veliyev street of Nizami district, Baku.

The legal representative of the branch is a British citizen Matthew Sill Lucien.

Notably, Kentech Global Services B.V provides services in the field of energy and industry.