Iran says it seeks to increase oil production by 700,000 barrels per day

Baku. 20 February, REPORT.AZ/ On February 20, Iran aims to increase its oil production by 700,000 barrels per day in the near future, the deputy oil minister said on Saturday, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

"One of the goals of Iran's sixth development plan is to produce 4,700,000 bpd of crude oil. To achieve that we need to increase our production by 700,000", Rokneddin Javadi, was quoted as saying by the ministry's news agency, Shana.