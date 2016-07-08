Iran's oil depot burns for third day

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Oil refinery in Bandar Mahshahr city of Iran's Khuzestan province burns for third day.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangana arrived on the scene for coordination of works to prevent the emergency situation.

He told reporters that fire occurred due to technical problems, not as a result of sabotage.

Notably, on Wednesday night, fire occurred as a result of leakage of petroleum products to one of facilities. Later, the flame passed through the oil reservoir. Despite efforts of firefighters and rescuers for three days, fire still could not be put out. The fire is likely to continue until all products in the tanks burn.