Iran's liquid hydrocarbons hit record

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced the amount of recoverable reserves of the country's liquid hydrocarbons, saying Iran sits atop an estimated total of 160.12 billion barrels and its natural gas reserves stand at 33.33 trillion cubic meters, Report informs citing Shana.

This makes Iran one of the world’s largest holders of crude oil, condensate and gas liquids reserves on the planet.

Meanwhile, after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a total of 65 oil and gas fields have been discovered in Iran, and the Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh recently announced that light and sweet oil was discovered in Minoo Island for the first time.