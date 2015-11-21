Iran’s crude oil swap supplies to India may flow via Baku, Astrakhan

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s crude oil swap supplies to India may flow via port in Azerbaijan’s Baku and Russia’s Astrakhan, said Indian Deputy Energy Minister Pandey Bhagwati Prasad after the meeting of the BRICS energy ministers, Report informs citing IRNA.

As of now we’re considering the possibility for Iran’s crude oil swap supplies to India to flow via Baku and Astrakhan,' he said.



As TASS reported earlier Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said in October after talks with Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak that Iran is ready for oil and gas swap deals with Russia.



The case in point is to receive oil, gas and oil products from Russia in Northern Iran and ship equivalent volume of Iranian products through ports and terminals in Southern Iran.