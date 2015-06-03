Iran, Israel and Cyprus can join TANAP

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ It is possible to export natural gas produced in Iran, Israel and Cyprus via the Trans-Anatolian pipeline to European markets.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said at the International Caspian Oil and Gas conference in Baku.

The minister stressed that Iran could join TANAP: "Iran is a country with a great potential in the region. If the process continues, Iran could join TANAP and import its gas to Europe. Also, we had talks in Israel and Cyprus.They can also import gas to Europe by using the infrastructure of Azerbaijan in Turkey."

In addition, the US government and the European Union has always supported this project, N. Aliyev said: "We have repeatedly announced that the US supports energy projects of Azerbaijan.The European Union supports Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries' oil and gas projects.Mr. Maros Sefcovic often participate in our activities, he has always supported us and provides support for the transportation of Turkmen gas to Europe."