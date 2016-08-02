Iran intends to store its natural gas in Azerbaijan’s underground tanks

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran intends to store its natural gas in storage tanks of Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the Mehr, Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamid Reza Araghi said.

According to him, negotiations are underway with a private company for exports and storage of natural gas in Azerbaijan’s underground tanks asserting “the talks are not being conducted between governments of the two sides while Iran cooperates with regional countries in area of gas trade as a macro strategy.