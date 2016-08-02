 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran intends to store its natural gas in Azerbaijan’s underground tanks

    Negotiations with a private company are underway in connection with this issue

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran intends to store its natural gas in storage tanks of Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the Mehr, Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamid Reza Araghi said.

    According to him, negotiations are underway with a private company for exports and storage of natural gas in Azerbaijan’s underground tanks asserting “the talks are not being conducted between governments of the two sides while Iran cooperates with regional countries in area of gas trade as a macro strategy. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi