Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ In response to US sanctions, Iran will maximize its oil exports.

Report informs citing the foreign press, First Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri said.

"The enemy wants to stop exporting our products (oil, steel, copper). In response to US sanctions, we intend to maximize oil exports. It is expedient to increase production and export of steel in difficult situation ", he said.