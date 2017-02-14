Iran discovered new oil fields

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has discovered about several new oil fields with 30 billion barrels.

Report informs citing presstv.com, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) says.

Some 4.7 billion barrels of these reserves are recoverable, said NIOC Oil Gas Exploration Department Director Seyyed Saleh Hendi who also announced the discovery of 128 trillion cubic feet of gas: "New discoveries, which happened over the past four years, show that more gas finds are likely, while any new oil find is not believed to be sizable".

Notably, Iran's proven oil reserves of 157 billion barrels are the world’s third largest, while its gas reserves are the largest. Iran produces about four million barrels per day of crude oil, some 1.5 million bpd of which are used at home.