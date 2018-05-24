International Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference to be held in Baku next week

© Report

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The International Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition-conference will be held at the Baku Expo Center on May 29-June 1.

Report informs, Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition and conference marks its 25th anniversary this year.

The International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference, which accompanies the business program of exhibition , will be held on May 30-31.

The Caspian Oil & Gas project is considerably supported by the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). Iteca Caspian and ITE Group companies are among organizers of the conference.

Executive Director of Iteca Caspian, Farid Mammadov, said at today’s press conference that 312 oil and gas companies working on exploring and developing fields, as well as offering services, from 38 countries will participate in the exhibition. Belarus, Italy and Russia are represented at the event by national groups: "The staff of this year’s exhibition has been expanded due to new companies that make about 20% of the exhibitors. Most of these new participants are foreign companies that are interested in oil and gas market of Azerbaijan. There are also debutants among local companies, which make 30% of the participants."