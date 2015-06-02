International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition kicks off in Baku

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the XXII Azerbaijan International "Caspian Oil and Gas-2015” exhibition kicked off in Baku. Report informs, the exhibition brings the high-level leaders together to discuss the main oil and gas projects in the Caspian region and the provision of energy security for more than 20 years.

Over 250 companies take part in the upcoming Caspian Oil and Gas exhibition. The exhibition area takes up three pavilions of the Baku Expo Center rand the open air exhibition space. The event is divided into sections, including new technologies in oil extraction and energy resource transportation, storage systems for oil and gas, current and future oil and gas projects in the region and other important fields. A range of companies has already been confirmed as sponsors including; SOCAR, AZFEN J.V., Azeri M-I Drilling, Baker Hughes, Bos Shelf MMC, BP, Caspian Drilling Company, Caspian Geophysical, Caspian Marine Services, Caspian Pipe Coatings, Chelpipe, Cross Caspian, Dentons, Global Energy, Inpex, RussNeft, TPAO, Tekfen Construction, Total, Schlumberger and others. Caspian Energy International Media Group is a general media-partner of exhibition and conference.

For the first time ever, Caspian Oil and Gas hosts the art exhibition “The Nobel Brothers and Baku Oil. The Prize” sponsored by BP. The collection was created on the initiative of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan and the organizers of Caspian Oil and Gas, Iteca Caspian to celebrate 135 years since the Nobel brothers’ oil company was founded in Azerbaijan.

The International Caspian Oil and Gas Conference, which is an important part of the business program, will be held at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel from June 3 to 4. Over 500 delegates from more than 30 countries will take part in the annual conference. More than 50 representatives of state bodies, leading experts in the oil and gas industry and chief executives of major oil and gas companies from different countries will make a speech at the conference.

The organizers of the exhibition and conference are ITE Group and its partner Iteca Caspian.

The exhibition will last up to June 5.