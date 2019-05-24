​India completely stops import of Iranian oil this month

India completely stopped import of Iranian oil in May after US ended exemption from sanctions against Iran, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Ambassador to the United States, Report informs referring to foreign media.

According to him, India cut oil import from Iran by nearly 1 million tonnes in April.

The ambassador said that suspension of Iranian oil imports is appreciated because it led to the search of alternative source in the country.

Iranian oil met 10% of India’s demand. The biggest oil supplier to India are Iraq and Saudi Arabia.