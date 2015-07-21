Azerbaijan thermal power plant increased production by 30% in June

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year, Azerbaijan thermal power plant (TPP) produced 471,1 million kW/h of electricity.

Report was told in the press service of "Azerenergy" JSC.

This is more by 109.6 million kilowatt / hour or 30.32% compared with June of last year.

According to the information for the six months of this year 3 billion 591.8 million kW / h of electricity were produced in the station, which is by 117 million 300 thousand kW / h, or 3.38% more than the first half of last year.