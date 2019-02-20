IADC conference on drilling in Caspian kicks off in Baku

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Drilling Caspian 2019 Conference & Exhibition is underway in Baku.

Report informs that the conference and exhibition will last for two days.

At the opening of the event, SOCAR Vice-President for Fields Development Yashar Latifov spoke about the drilling works implemented by the company. According to him, SOCAR has carried out 2.6 million meters of drilling works since 2000.

Mike Zanghi, BP's Vice President, Wells, said $72 billion had been spent on the projects since 1995.

"3.5 billion oil barrels were produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields and 100 billion cubic meters of gas came from Shahdeniz," he said.