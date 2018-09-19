Head of Greek Association of Energy Economics: TAP and Southern Gas Corridor are extremely important projects

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Europe should have a choice in supplying gas, in this respect, TAP projects and the Southern Gas Corridor are very important.
Report informs that president of the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics and a professor of finance and energy economics at ESCP Europe Business School in London Dr. Kostas Andriosopoulos spoke in his interview to the news portal South EU Summit.
“It is a very important project, it allows diversification of supply, it allows for greater competitiveness in the system”, Andriosopoulos said.
Beyond this, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) Pipeline will link the Greek and Bulgarian markets, which will provide more interconnection in the region, something that is “extremely important” to secure Europe’s energy supply, Andriosopoulos noted.
Aydan TopçibaşevaNews Author
