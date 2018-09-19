Head of Greek Association of Energy Economics: TAP and Southern Gas Corridor are extremely important projects

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Europe should have a choice in supplying gas, in this respect, TAP projects and the Southern Gas Corridor are very important.

Report informs that president of the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics and a professor of finance and energy economics at ESCP Europe Business School in London Dr. Kostas Andriosopoulos spoke in his interview to the news portal South EU Summit.

“It is a very important project, it allows diversification of supply, it allows for greater competitiveness in the system”, Andriosopoulos said.

Beyond this, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) Pipeline will link the Greek and Bulgarian markets, which will provide more interconnection in the region, something that is “extremely important” to secure Europe’s energy supply, Andriosopoulos noted.