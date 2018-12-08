Hassan Rouhani: US withdrawal from JCPOA is terrorism

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is one of the economic terrorism against Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said, Report informs citing TASS.

Emphasizing Tehran’s loyalty to combat terrorist groups, Rouhani called for regional states to cooperate: ‘The countries boycotting us should know that their actions won’t have any impact on our ability to combat terrorism’.

On May 8, President Donald Trump announced that the United States was effectively withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. Thereafter, Trump reimposed sanctions against Iran on September 7 and November 5.