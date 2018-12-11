 Top
    Hassan Rouhani: Iran increased oil export after US sanctions

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran increased oil export after US sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    ‘Americans sought to stop our export and I’d like to clearly announce that our oil export has increased after US imposed sanctions on our oil on November 4. Today’s report of the Ministry of Petroleum also confirms it," Rouhani said.

    He emphasized that the US activity in this direction failed. 

