Gürkan Kumbaroğlu: SOCAR’s investments in Turkey contribute to prosperity, peace and stability in wide region

SOCAR’s investments in Turkey contribute to prosperity, peace and stability and provide energy security not only in Azerbaijan and Turkey, but also Eurasia, particularly Europe, Gürkan Kumbaroğlu, Director of the Energy Policy Research Center, Professor of IE at Boğaziçi University, told Report.

"SOCAR’s huge energy investments in Turkey showed the power of this nation to everyone proving that the expression ‘One nation, two states’ is not just an expression. The Azerbaijani gas, which is transported via TANAP, will replace coal that is widespread in Balkan states. This gas, as a reliable and clean energy source, supports sustainable development of countries by reducing emissions of the main air pollutants such as sulphur dioxides, nitric oxide and particulate matters, as well as carbon emissions, which accelerate global warming," Kumbaroğlu said.

He said that SOCAR’s huge energy investments in Turkey form the gate to Europe for Azerbaijan: "At the same time, this gate will become a synergy on the policy of European countries against Turkey and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is already turning into a reliable and significant energy supplier for Europe, ensuring diversification of sources".

The expert also added that the benefit from these investments for Azerbaijan is assessed not only from the position of improving welfare but also in terms of ensuring complex development of other spheres.