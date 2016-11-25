Greek Prime Minister visits TAP site

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) site currently under way in Alexandroupoli, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

Report informs citing TAP, the Prime Minister was updated on the pipeline's progress.

TAP Managing Director Ian Bradshaw stated that Greek Minister's visit constitutes yet another example of the support the TAP project has received from Greek authorities. He said that pipeline construction is in line with the schedule.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will transport the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz-2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

In the first stage, 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be delivered to Europe via the pipeline. TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas is planned to be delivered to Europe in 2020.

BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.