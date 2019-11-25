​Goldman Sachs: Oil price to make up 60% next year

US Goldman Sachs investment bank forecasts oil price at $60 a barrel in 2020, Report informs citing foreign media.
The experts of the bank say the global daily oil demand in 2020 will be 1.2 million barrels more than this year's.
Kənan SadıqovNews Author