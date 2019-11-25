Goldman Sachs: Oil price to make up 60% next year

25 November, 2019 14:21

https://report.az/storage/news/e8e7e0e398c0a35ea74cb99117b48e95/e98ba321-7b5d-4ff6-bdfb-46f8684d4639_292.jpg US Goldman Sachs investment bank forecasts oil price at $60 a barrel in 2020, Report informs citing foreign media. The experts of the bank say the global daily oil demand in 2020 will be 1.2 million barrels more than this year's.

