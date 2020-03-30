Goldman Sachs foresees unprecedented drop in oil demand

Oil demand is getting hammered at a faster pace than anyone had predicted, and landlocked crude production in the U.S., Russia, and Canada is most vulnerable, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Consumption will drop by 26 million barrels, or 25%, this week as social-distancing measures to contain the coronavirus now impact 92% of global GDP, analysts including Jeff Currie and Damien Courvalin said in a note. There’s been at least 900,000 barrels a day of announced shut-ins at the wellhead, with the correct number likely higher and growing by the hour, they said.

“The ultimate magnitude of these shut-ins, which is still unknown, will likely permanently alter the energy industry and its geopolitics,” the analysts said. Landlocked crude prices are heading into negative territory and will eventually create an inflationary oil supply shock because so much production will have been halted, they said.