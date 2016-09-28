 Top
    Giorgi Kvirikashvili: SOCAR does great work to strengthen Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship

    Proposed projects cover various areas of Georgia

    Tbilisi. 28 September. REPORT.AZ / SOCAR has done great works in strengthening of friendship, cooperation and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia as well as between our peoples. We appreciate it".

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili told reporters.

    Prime Minister said that SOCAR is the largest company investing in the Georgian economy: "It has carried out important works in the development of the country's economy. We have great projects for future development. We are interested in SOCAR participation in these projects".

    "The proposed projects cover various areas of Georgia. At the same time, it serves the interests of Azerbaijan and Georgia", G.Kvirikashvili stressed. 

