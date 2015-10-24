Vice Prime Minister: Georgia not to replace of Azerbaijani gas with Russian

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia will continue to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the future and does not intend to replace supply of Azerbaijani gas. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Georgian Vice Prime Minister Kakha Kaladze told journalists.

"It is not a matter of replacement, we talk about additional volumes country and market needs today. Political parties, political figures gone bankrupt try to make it some kind of a problem, allegedly Georgia is trying to replace Azerbaijan. It's a lie. We have years of cooperation with Azerbaijan, this cooperation will continue in the future ", - K. Kaladze said.