 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgian Energy Minister to meet with SOCAR management

    Vienna talks of Georgia with 'Gazprom' fails

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on February 29.

    Report informs, IPN agency declared Tuesday.

    According to K.Kaladze, meeting will be held with the representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) as well as of oil and gas consortium during Baku visit: 'We are working actively with them and continue our activities to produce additional volumes of natural gas from 'Shah Deniz' field. We are very optimistic and believe that the negotiations will give a positive result.'

    Then K.Kaladze said no agreement has been reached during talks wuith 'Gazprom' (Russia) in Vienna some days ago. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi