Georgian Energy Minister to meet with SOCAR management

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on February 29.

Report informs, IPN agency declared Tuesday.

According to K.Kaladze, meeting will be held with the representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) as well as of oil and gas consortium during Baku visit: 'We are working actively with them and continue our activities to produce additional volumes of natural gas from 'Shah Deniz' field. We are very optimistic and believe that the negotiations will give a positive result.'

Then K.Kaladze said no agreement has been reached during talks wuith 'Gazprom' (Russia) in Vienna some days ago.