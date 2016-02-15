​Georgian Energy Minister leaves for Iran

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze left for official visit to Iran.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, before his departure, the official informed on planned meetings with Iran's energy sector, foreign ministers as well as Vice President.

Kaladze noted that the visit would focus on issues related to transportation of gas from Iran to Georgia. According to him, Georgia may transport Iranian gas through Azerbaijan or Armenia.

"At the same time, the prices will also be discussed during the visit," the Minister added.