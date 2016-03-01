Georgian Energy Minister: 'Agreement reached on purchase of additional gas from Azerbaijan'

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Actual agreement has been reached on Georgia's purchase of natural gas of additional volume from Azerbaijan.'

Report informs citing 'Qruziya Online' website, Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze said after his Baku visit.

Georgian minister noted it is possible to buy additional gas in the framework of 'Shah Deniz' field development project: 'In Baku, we have talked about friendly relations between the two countries with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. At the same time, I have met with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev. Future cooperation, purchase of additional volumes of natural gas important for Georgia's domestic demand has been discussed in the meeting. Actually, we have reached an agreement. Purchase of additional volumes of natural gas via the South Caucasus pipeline from 'Shah Deniz' field'.

Notably, yesterday, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has told reporters earlier 60% of gas transported to Georgia in winter, 40% in summer, but now 70% will be transported in winter, 30% in summer.

R.Abdullayev stated that an agreement has been reached on 'Shah Deniz' consortium and additional natural gas of 500 million cubic meters will be transported to Georgia in such order: 'In 'Shah Deniz', we have opportunity to use additional gas of 500-700 million cubic meters or sell it in Turkish and Georgian markets. Therefore, we have allocated additional sector in the pipeline to sell 500 million cubic meters of additional gas to Georgia. Earlier we had been selling only 800 million cubic meters of 'Shah Deniz' gas. But now we have opportunity to rise it to 1,5 billion cubic meters'.