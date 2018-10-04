Georgian Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan plays a very important role in ensuring energy security of the region

Tbilisi. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan plays a very important role not only in ensuring energy security in the region, but also in economic relations," Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava told reporters.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that, according to her, Azerbaijan is the main supplier of gas to Georgia. "We have very good and productive cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field. We are sure that the companies functioning as Azerbaijan's gas suppliers will take an active part in the reforms carried out in Georgian energy sector. "