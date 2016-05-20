Georgia unveils its increasing revenues of implementation of SGC project

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia intends increasing of investment volume, strengthening of energy security and purchase of additional gas from the construction of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, founded in Thessaloniki (Greece) a few days ago.

Report informs, Georgian Deputy Energy Minister Mariam Valishvili told to' Kommersant' newspaper.

Deputy Minister said that within South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion project, two compressor stations will be installed in Georgia: 'Despite limited scope of work in the territory of Georgia, costs of purchase of goods and services will make 400,000,000 USD and 1000 people will be employed. After launch of the pipeline, 200 people will provided with permanent job'.

M.Valishvili stated that currently, in the framework of agreement with 'Shahdeniz' consortium, 5% of gas is purchased at discounted price as transit fee through the territory of Georgia and that the volume annually makes 300,000,000 cubic meters. She said that after launch of 'Shahdeniz-2' project, this figure will reach 800,000,000 cubic meters: 'This is enough great resource for safe and stable gas supply of Georgia for many years'.