Georgia imported 97,245,700 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $53,707,700 from Azerbaijan in January-June, up 21,954,300 tonnes or 29.1% from previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

In the first half of 2018 Georgia imported 75,291,400 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $45,484,300 from Azerbaijan.