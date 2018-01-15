Gazprom to double investment in Turkish Stream project in 2018

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Gazprom planst to double its investment in Turkish Stream project amounting to 182,4 bln rubles ($ 3,222 bln) this year.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to information, last year the volume of funds spent on pipelines amounted to 92.8 bln rubles ($ 1.639 bln).

On October 10, 2016, Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream project.

The document provides for construction of two lines with the bottom of the Black Sea. 15,75 bln cubic meters of gas transportation planned from each line a year.