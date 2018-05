Gasoline price climbs 21% in Kazakhstan

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Over the year gasoline price soared by 17-21% in Kazakhstan depending on the brand, while price for diesel fuel climbed 22-27%.

Report informs referring to the EnergyProm portal.

Summarizing the results of December last year, Ai-92 gasoline price went up by 16.9%, up to 159 tenge (0.83 AZN) per liter, Ai-95/96 gasoline up by 20.3%, to 178 tenge (0.93 AZN) , Ai-98 gasoline by 21.3%, up to 194 tenge (1.01 AZN).

Last summer, price for summer diesel fuel grew by 21.8%, to 162 tenge (0.84 AZN) in annual comparison, while winter diesel fuel up by 26.9%, to 217 tenge (1.13 AZN).