​Gas transportation via TANAP planned to be reached 3 bcm this year

As at end of June 2019, gas transportation via TANAP will be about 1.8 billion cubic meters, Chief Executive at SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S.Zaur Gahramanov said, Report informs citing the company.

According to him, this figure is planned to make up 3 bcm by the year-end.

"Volume of gas to be transported in 2020 will reach 6 billion cubic meters. TANAP will meet 12% of Turkey's natural gas demand," he said.

TANAP envisages supply of gas to Turkey and Europe in the second phase of Shah Deniz field development.The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the village Tyurkgёzyu province of Ardahan, Turkey, will pass through 20 regions and connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in İpsala district of Edirne city.

Southern Gas Pipeline CJSC holds 51%, SOCAR's Turkey subsidiary - SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş has 7%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP - 12% in TANAP.