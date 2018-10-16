Gas transportation via South Caucasus Pipeline up 7%

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ in January-September 2018, Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines transported 16,806,100,000 cubic meters of gas, up 3.7% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 34.4% or 5,785,600,000 cubic meters were transported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum), up 7.4% by contrast to 2017.

The pipeline was launched in late 2006 and transports the Shahdeniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.