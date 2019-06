In January-May 2019, 11,964,700,000 cubic meters of gas were transported via the main gas pipelines of Azerbaijan, up 20.9% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

35.2% or 4,207,800,000 cubic meters of gas transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline, up 38.8% from the previous year.