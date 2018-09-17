Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum grows by 4%

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines transported 15,040,500,000 cubic meters of gas in January-August 2018, up 3.5% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.
Of this, 31.1% or 4,990,600,000 cubic meters were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus pipeline) gas pipeline, up 4.4% in comparison to a year earlier.
The South Caucasus Pipeline was launched in late 2006 to transport Shahdeniz gas from the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
