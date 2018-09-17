Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum grows by 4%

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines transported 15,040,500,000 cubic meters of gas in January-August 2018, up 3.5% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 31.1% or 4,990,600,000 cubic meters were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus pipeline) gas pipeline, up 4.4% in comparison to a year earlier.

The South Caucasus Pipeline was launched in late 2006 to transport Shahdeniz gas from the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal.